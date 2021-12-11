Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 20,379 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.