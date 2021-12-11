Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 2,519 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

