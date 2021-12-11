Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 26,494 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 788,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,715,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.