Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,236.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,389.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,304.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,747.56.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.