Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of AMR stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $922.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.