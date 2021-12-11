Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,751.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

