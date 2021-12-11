Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,716.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

