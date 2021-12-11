Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Cut to €50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.