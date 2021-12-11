Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

