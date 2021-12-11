Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.50.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$71.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.83. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.57 and a twelve month high of C$72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

