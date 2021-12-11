Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,558. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,398 shares of company stock worth $6,391,264. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

