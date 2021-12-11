Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.06

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

AMTB stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 69,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,928. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084 in the last three months. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

