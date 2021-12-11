American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.52. Approximately 1,006 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

