American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 14.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

