American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $181.00 Average PT from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $176.14. 593,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,090. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.50. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

