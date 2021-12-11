Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $55,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.