Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings of $5.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.12 and the lowest is $4.96. Celanese posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $18.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.25 to $18.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $89,561,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

