Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $45.43. 1,023,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. Colfax has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

