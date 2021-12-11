Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

