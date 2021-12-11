Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. 34,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.18. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

