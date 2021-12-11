Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.86 Million

Brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $449.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.29 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70. MarineMax has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

