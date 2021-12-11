Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). Outset Medical reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.49. 285,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,499 shares of company stock worth $9,134,712 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

