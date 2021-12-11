Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 317,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 520,995 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

