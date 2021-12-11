Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

