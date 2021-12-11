Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of COO stock opened at $399.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.39. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $337.40 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after acquiring an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.