Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $14.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $40.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $45.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $51.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,437.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,425.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

