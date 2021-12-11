Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,713. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

