Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lipocine by 122.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lipocine by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

