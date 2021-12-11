Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 16,527,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,820,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

