Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.49 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $119.55 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.