Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price at $4.53

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPPMF. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

