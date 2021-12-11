Analysts Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $28.79

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 52.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.