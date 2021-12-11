Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $52.78

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. 1,086,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,249. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

