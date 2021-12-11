Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $380.40

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.
Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
