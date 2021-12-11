Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $44.83

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 207,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

