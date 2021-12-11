Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,988.50

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,985.67 ($66.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($69.75) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.93) to GBX 5,540 ($73.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,719 ($62.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,375.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,806.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

