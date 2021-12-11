Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $59.24

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Ventas stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

