Analyzing Landmark Bancorp (LARK) & Its Competitors

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Landmark Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million $19.49 million 6.97 Landmark Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.15

Landmark Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66% Landmark Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp Competitors 1578 7413 6682 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Landmark Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landmark Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp peers beat Landmark Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

