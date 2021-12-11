Analyzing Mexus Gold US (MXSG) & Its Rivals

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mexus Gold US to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.58 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.26

Mexus Gold US’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mexus Gold US and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 800 3528 3807 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 71.56%. Given Mexus Gold US’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Mexus Gold US competitors beat Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

