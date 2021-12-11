Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.56 ($72.54).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.