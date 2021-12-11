Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 541.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 159.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.