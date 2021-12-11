Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.64.

AIRC stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

