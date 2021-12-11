Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 4,400 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07.

On Monday, September 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.00 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

