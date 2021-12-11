AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.17 on Thursday. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

