Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 204,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 150,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.