Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.96. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

