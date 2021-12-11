Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $142.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

