Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

APDN opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

