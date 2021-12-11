Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,623 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,293 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.99 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

