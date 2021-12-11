Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

ARAV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Aravive has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.96.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

